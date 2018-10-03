Stifel sees growth ahead for Stitch Fix

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt checks in on Stitch Fox (NASDAQ:SFIX) after the online retailer's "meet and reiterate" quarter underwhelmed investors.

"The company’s investments in new products and categories are growing the company’s addressable market while increasing scale is improving operational efficiency,” writes Devitt.

"The company is transforming the retail apparel/accessories shopping experience and we believe management will continue to drive growth through greater awareness of the service, expansion into new categories, and increasing scale," he adds.

Stifel assigns a $30 price target to Stitch Fix.