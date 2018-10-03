Cruise valuation up to $15B

General Motors (NYSE:GM) says the new investments by Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) in Cruise brings the valuation on the autonomous vehicle research subsidiary to $14.6B. Based on media reports on GM's acquisition of Cruise in 2016, the company's investment in the startup has appreciated significantly.

"With the backing of General Motors, SoftBank and now Honda, Cruise is deeply resourced to accomplish our mission to safely deploy autonomous technology across the globe," says Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt. "The Honda partnership paves the way for massive scale by bringing a beautiful, efficient, and purpose-built vehicle to our network of shared autonomous vehicles," he adds.

Shares of GM are up 5.19% premarket to $35.05 vs. a 52-week trading range of $33.20 to $46.76.

