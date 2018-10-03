Neovasc up 18% premarket on positive Reducer data

Thinly traded nano cap Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is up 18% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its announcement of positive 12-week follow-up data from the first American patient with refractory angina implanted with the Neovasc Reducer. The procedure was done in June under Compassionate Use status.

The patient, originally unable to walk more than two blocks before experiencing painful angina, was able to walk several miles without symptoms and rarely with chest discomfort. He was also able to reduce nitroglycerin therapy from 2 - 3x per week to 1 - 2x per month.

The Reducer, a device deployed like a stent, provides relief from angina symptoms by altering the blood flow in the heart's circulatory system, increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic (inadequate blood flow) areas of cardiac muscle. It is currently CE Mark certified.