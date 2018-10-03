RLJ Lodging Trust issues Q3 guidance, sells Burlington hotel

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) sees Q3 pro forma consolidated hotel EBITDA of $135M-$138M and Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $128M-$131M.

The company says Q3 results were affected by Hurricane Florence and asset sales.

Although it reports no significant damage at its properties from the storm, demand was lower due to cancellations.

RLJ also reports the sale of the 309-room DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington Vermont for $35M. Based on the trailing twelve months ended August 2018, sales price represents a 17.3x EBITDA multiple and 4.5% capitalization rate including capex.

The sale of the Burlington hotel reduces proforma hotel EBITDA by $3M for the full year and adjusted EBITDA by $1M for Q4 and the full year.

"Since December, the company has sold approximately $630M of assets in aggregate at an EBITDA multiple over 16x," says President and CEO Leslie D. Hale. "We remain on pace to achieve all of our 2018 strategic objectives as we position our portfolio for 2019 and beyond."

