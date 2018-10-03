Biogen Canada and pCPA reach agreement on access to first and only approved treatment for SMA in Canada

Biogen Canada (NASDAQ:BIIB) and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance ((pCPA)) have reached an agreement to provide SMA Type 1 patients with access to Biogen's SPINRAZA (nusinersen).

Under the terms of the agreement, participating drug plans from the pCPA will fund treatment in SMA Type 1 patients who meet clinical criteria.

In July, Biogen resubmitted with updated clinical trial data, to the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) bodies, requesting reconsideration for broader coverage of SPINRAZA. The results due in early 2019 will inform future funding decisions for broader coverage of SMA patients by public drug plans.

Meanwhile, Biogen Canada will begin to cover the most urgent Type 2 and 3 patients, for the period until the new HTA recommendations are issued.

Nusinersen is the first and only approved treatment for SMA.