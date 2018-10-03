WSJ: Peabody held talks to buy Colombian miner Drummond for up to $4.5B

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has held discussions to buy Colombian miner Drummond International in a deal valued at $4B-$4.5B, WSJ reports, noting it is not clear how advanced the talks are or if the two sides will reach an agreement.

The potential deal would see BTU acquire 80% of Drummond, Colombia’s top coal exporter, leaving the remaining 20% in the hands of Japanese trading house Itochu, according to the report.

Last month, BTU bought Drummond’s Shoal Creek metallurgical coal mine in Alabama for $400M.