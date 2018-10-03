Alibaba +2% after Goldman bump to 54% upside

Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy and conviction list ratings for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and raises the target from $241 to $247, a 54% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Piyush Mubayi cites strong growth potential in the cloud and financial businesses.

Mubayi says Alibaba’s cloud market share in China rose to 46% last year from 30% in 2015 and the Ant Financial segment now has 640M customers using at least two of its financial services.

Key analyst quote: “We remain impressed with Alibaba’s overall leverage to China consumption growth given its strategy, positioning, ability to build new businesses (such as new retail) and its execution.”