Wells Fargo sees logic for Kroger-Walgreens pharmacy deal

Wells Fargo connects some dots to see a potential pharmacy deal in the works between Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).

The firm thinks a potential next step for Kroger could be the sale of its pharmacy business due to the strong strategic argument in place.

"There looks to be an underappreciated opportunity to unlock material value, and it seems highly aligned with management’s more progressive approach," writes analyst Edward Kelly and team.

"Recent news of a partnership with WBA on a store pilot should not be overlooked, in our view, as dialogue between the companies on ways to create value could foretell a more significant relationship,' reads the WF note.

A sale is seen generating at least $4.6B in pre-tax proceeds ($3.9B after-tax), implying an EBITDA multiple of 11.3X.

The logic for a deal is compelling on both sides, according to Wells.