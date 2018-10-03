Reuters: Marathon Oil looks to exit North Sea, joining other U.S. rivals

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has launched a sale of its U.K. North Sea oil and gas fields, includes stakes in the BP-operated Foinaven fields and interests in the Brae complex, Reuters reports.

The process is being run by Jefferies and bids are due by December for the assets, which could fetch as much as $200M, according to the report.

MRO would join U.S. companies including Chevron, ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources that have sought to pull out of the North Sea in recent years to focus operations on expanding shale production.