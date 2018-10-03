Tim Cook talks customer data "bunk", China data storage

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook calls it a “bunch of bunk” that tech companies need more customer data for better products.

Full quote: “The narrative that some companies will try to get you to believe is: 'I've got to take all of your data to make my service better.' Well, don't believe them. Whoever's telling you that, it's a bunch of bunk.”

Cook also disputes concerns about hosting Chinse user iCloud accounts in a new data center in China. He says Apple’s encryption policies are the same everywhere and “I wouldn’t get caught up in where’s the location of it. We have servers located in many different countries in the world.”

The comment came during an interview with Vice News Tonight. Watch the full interview here (autoplay video).