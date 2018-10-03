Papa John's urged to make pizzas not headlines

Legion Partners wants Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to focus on making pizzas and take the spotlight off the company's public feud with founder John Schnatter. The former CEO of the chain has been at war with the board since he resigned last December in a public battle that is viewed as hurting sales.

The activist investor also wants input on who is selected for the Papa John's board as the company reviews strategic options. The board is said to be looking for new members with deep restaurant industry experience.

Legion and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System disclosed a 5.5% stake in Papa John's yesterday in SEC filings.

Shares of Papa John's are up 9% over the last month, but are still showing a 28% drop on a 52-week view.