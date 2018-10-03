Vale, BHP reach final deal with prosecutors in Brazil dam disaster

Brazilian prosecutors in Minas Gerais state say they reached a final compensation deal with Vale (NYSE:VALE), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and their jointly-held Samarco venture in the fatal 2015 dam burst.

The deal allows for the start of compensation payments to relatives of the 19 people killed in the disaster, as well as to people who lost their houses and other properties, according to a statement from prosecutors, which discloses no financial details.

The disaster occurred when a dam designed to hold back mine waste from the Samarco iron pellets operation burst, leaving a trail of destruction for hundreds of miles in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo states.

Vale has said it expects the Samarco unit to resume operations in 2018 or early next year but has pushed back forecasts several times.