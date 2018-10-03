American Campus Communities reports increase in leasing

American Campus Communities' (NYSE:ACC) 2019 same-store portfolio is 97.0% leased as of Sept. 30, 2018, compared with 95.4% a year ago, with a 2.0% projected rental rate increase over in-place rents.

On pace for 3.6% opening same-store rental revenue growth for 2019 same-store portfolio.

"With these leasing results, we are well positioned to provide another year of internal value creation and attractive same store NOI growth as we move into 2019," says CEO Bill Bayless.

