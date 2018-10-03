Catabasis Pharma up 6% premarket on edasalonexent data in DMD

Nano cap Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) is up 6% premarket on modest volume on the heels of new data supporting the use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) T2 as a potential marker for clinical outcome in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The results were presented at the World Muscle Society Congress in Mendoza, Argentina.

The utility of MRI T2 as a marker for DMD progression was assessed in the ImagingDMD natural history database of more than 150 boys. The lower leg MRI T2 composite was highly correlated with functional abilities, specifically, 2 milliseconds (MRI T2 measurement units) corresponded to clinically relevant functional changes.

In its MoveDMD study evaluating edasalonexent, a statistically significant improvement in lower leg composite MRI T2 rate of change was observed at weeks 12, 24, 36 and 48 in the treatment group compared to the off-treatment control period. The improvements in MRI T2 were consistent with improvements in all assessments in muscle function.

Additional data from MoveDMD showed the preservation of muscle function and sustained disease-modifying effects through 72 weeks of treatment with edasalonexent.

A new Phase 3, PolarisDMD, was recently initiated. The one-year study will enroll ~125 subjects. The primary endpoint will be the change in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment score at month 12 versus placebo. Topline data should be available in Q2 2020.