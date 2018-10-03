EBay accuses Amazon of poaching

A cease-and-desist letter has been sent by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in regard to the poaching activities of reps through eBay's messaging system, reports The Wall Street Journal.

"We can confirm that we have uncovered an unlawful and troubling scheme on the part of Amazon to solicit eBay sellers to move to Amazon’s platform," maintains an eBay spokeperson. "We have demanded that Amazon end its unlawful activity and will take the appropriate steps, as needed, to protect eBay," reads the firm's statement.