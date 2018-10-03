Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/03/2018)

VTVT +41% continues yesterday run.

NVCN +27% on positive Reducer data.

ELGX +14% on seeing Q3 revenue as high as $34.7M.

BILI +13% on Tencent's $318M investment.

VTGN +12% on receiving FDA grant Fast Track designation for development of AV-101 as a non-opioid, non-sedating treatment for neuropathic pain

TPX +12% as bedding stocks on watch after mattress firm bankruptcy report.

PBR-A +10% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.

JCP +10% after CEO hiring.

TRVN +9%.

BBD +8% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.

PBR +8% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.

ITUB +7% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.

TLRY +7% .

AA +7% as world's largest alumina factory stops production.

GGB +6% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.