Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/03/2018)

VTVT +41% continues yesterday run.
NVCN +27% on positive Reducer data.
ELGX +14% on seeing Q3 revenue as high as $34.7M.
BILI +13% on Tencent's $318M investment.
VTGN +12% on receiving FDA grant Fast Track designation for development of AV-101 as a non-opioid, non-sedating treatment for neuropathic pain
TPX +12% as bedding stocks on watch after mattress firm bankruptcy report.
PBR-A +10% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.
TRVN +9%.
BBD +8% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.
PBR +8% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.
ITUB +7% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.
TLRY +7%.
AA +7% as world's largest alumina factory stops production.
GGB +6% as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election.
