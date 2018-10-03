Thomson Reuters gets $6.5B in shares in $9B tender offer; shares +5.3%

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 5.3% premarket after preliminary results show about $6.5B in shares tendered into its substantial issuer bid/tender offer to cancel up to $9B in outstanding shares.

The shares it expects to purchase make up about 19.8% of shares issued and outstanding. It expects to take up about 138.7M shares at $47 each.

The SIB expired last night. After it takes effect, some 562M shares are expected to be issued and outstanding.

In a debt tender for $650M, more than the maximum amount were validly tendered before the early tender deadline.