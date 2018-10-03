BofAML reinstates Athene coverage as buy on underrated edge

Athene (NYSE:ATH) reinstated at buy with price target of $67 by Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Ian Ryave, saying the company's competitive edge is underappreciated.

Advantages include scalable retail/institutional businesses, investing advantages, M&A opportunities with Apollo, and a lower tax rate because of its Bermuda domicile.

Athene has about $2B of excess capital and $2B of debt capacity that can be used for block reinsurance and M&A.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

