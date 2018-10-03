CymaBay's seladelpar shows long-term treatment in effect in PBC; shares up 1%

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY +0.8% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of new long-term data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The results will be presented at The Liver Meeting in November.

The composite complete responder rates at week 52 in the 5 mg/10 mg and 10 mg seladelpar groups were 59% and 71%, respectively. The company says these rates support the value proposition of seladelpar as an improved second-line treatment for PBC.

Week 26 data showed median reductions in pruritis (itchy skin) of 50% and 55%, respectively, in the two treatment arms.

A Phase 3 study is next up.