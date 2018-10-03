Preliminary FQ2 results from Capstone

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased approximately 12% to $22.2M from the same period last year.

Capstone's (CPST) product revenue increased approximately 22% during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 to approximately $14.9M.

Cash usage during the quarter was 78% lower compared to same period last year.

Book-to-bill ratio was 0.7:1 for the second quarter up from year-ago second quarter, which was a 0.5:1.

Previously negotiated royalty settlement of $3M was paid in full to Carrier during the quarter.

Source: Press Release