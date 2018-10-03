Republic of Colombia starts new bond offering, offers to buy old 7.375% notes

The Republic of Colombia starts a global offering of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds due in 2029.

Colombia also starts an offer to buy 7.375% notes due 2019.

Tender offer purchase price is US$1,021.25 per $1,000 principal amount; the country has $2B of 7.375% notes due 2019 outstanding;

The maximum purchase amount and whether any proration will be applied will be announced Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Settlement is scheduled to occur Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

Colombian peso +0.3% against the U.S. dollar at 3,008 Colombian pesos per U.S. dollar. In the past three months, the peso weakened 3.3% against the US$.

