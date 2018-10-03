Acuity Brands down sharply after earnings

Acuity Brands (AYI -8.6% ) slides as investors appear edgy over management's commentary on higher input costs due in part to steel tariffs.

Acuity breakdown: "The most significant factors impacting our fourth quarter operating profit and margin were changes in price/mix as well higher input costs for various items such as electronic components, freight, wages, and certain commodity-related items, such as steel. Many of these input costs experienced dramatic increases in price in the fourth quarter due to several economic factors, including previously announced and enacted tariffs and wage inflation due to the tight labor market. We estimate the inflationary impact of these items reduced our fourth quarter gross profit by more than $20 million and lowered our adjusted gross profit margin by 200 basis points."

The company plans to use product price increases to offset the higher costs, but notes there will be a delay between the benefit being realized.

