Upland Software +8.5% on acquisition-related FY guide boost
Oct. 03, 2018 9:52 AM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)UPLDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) acquires Rant & Rave, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, for $58.5M in cash and a $6.5M cash holdback payable in 12 months.
- Rant & Rave’s VoC and VoE solutions will join the Upland Mobile Messaging platform for personalized mobile messaging campaigns.
- The acquisition adds about $21M in annualized revenue ($20.5M recurring) and will be immediately accretive to Upland’s Adjusted EBITDA/share.
- As a result of the buy, upland raises its FY18 guidance to $144.4M to $147.4M (subscription and support: $131.7M to $133.7M) with Adjusted EBITDA from $50.9M to $52.3M.
- Upland shares are up 8.5% to $33.55.