Visa and Postmates partner on instant payments

Visa (V +0.5% ) announces a new agreement with Postmates to enable real-time funds disbursement to their entire fleet via Stripe.

The Postmates Instant Deposits service running on Visa Direct is already live and available to the Postmates delivery fleet of more than 200K in the U.S.

"As we see the on-demand economy gain momentum, Visa Direct’s real-time funds disbursement capability allows funds to be available to individuals in minutes – including nights, weekends, and holidays – providing flexibility and choice for workers to access their earnings," says Visa exec Cecilia Frew.

Postmates is integrating Stripe’s Instant Payouts as a way to attract and retain fleet workers.

