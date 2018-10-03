Twist Bioscience on deck for IPO

San Francisco, CA-based Twist Bioscience (TWST) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The synthetic biology company has developed a DNA synthesis platform that it says enables the industrialization of biology engineering. The core of the platform provides a method of making synthetic DNA by "writing" it on a silicon chip. It plans to develop products like synthetic genes, tools for next-gen sample preparation and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development.

2018 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Revenues: 17.0 (+133.1%); Operating Expenses: 67.9 (+38.0%); Net Loss: (51.4) (-21.5%); Cash Consumption: (49.5) (-24.4%).