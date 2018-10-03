Sinclair weighs P-E partnership to buy Fox sports nets

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is up 1.3% in first action after its chief executive floated the prospect of teaming with private equity to buy the Fox (FOX +0.3% , FOXA +0.3% ) regional sports networks.

The 22 nets, which Disney (DIS -0.2% ) is selling in its acquisition of Fox's media assets, are "a very interesting fit," says CEO Christopher Ripley, but quite expensive all together.

It'll likely take all cash to buy them, and Bloomberg has reported that the channels could draw $20B as a group.

Other potential players for the RSNs include Blackstone (BX +1% ), Apollo Global Management (APO +0.7% ), CVC Capital, YouTube (GOOG -0.5% , GOOGL -0.5% ) and Amazon.com (AMZN +0.4% ).

Sinclair is still in the market to buy more stations despite the collapse of its deal to buy Tribune Media, and could be a player if Cox Enterprises' stations come up for sale.