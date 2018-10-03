Stocks push higher following strong jobs data

Stocks start higher after the latest ADP jobs report showed stronger than expected growth last month, with an estimated 230K positions added to private sector payrolls; Dow +0.4% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.3% .

"Investors were looking for a rebound from last month's muted results, and they got it," says E-Trade's Mike Loewengart. "Economic reports, market movement, and even the Fed are all telling us one thing: The economy is in a solid place right now."

Also, the Italian government appears to have given in to some of European Union demands, as reports indicate Italy will cut its budget deficit target for 2020 and 2021 to 2.2% and 2.0% of GDP, respectively, after previously insisting on 2.4%.

European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% while Germany's DAX is closed on holiday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite also is closed.

In U.S. corporate news, General Motors +2.3% on news it will team up with Honda ( -3.3% ) to build an autonomous vehicle, and J.C. Penney +2.5% after appointing new CEO Jill Soltau, who recently served as President and CEO of Joann Stores.

The financials group ( +0.8% ) is the early leader in the sector standings, followed by tech ( +0.5% ), while utilities ( -0.1% ) is the lone loser thus far.