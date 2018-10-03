Delta drop seen as overwrought

Wolfe Research's Hunter Keay says the market had unrealistic expectations for Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.6%) into the airline company's update yesterday.
Low-end raises of guidance by competitors and "uber-bullish" commentary by United set up investors for a disappointment, notes the analyst.
"We all know DAL guides more aggressively than others – for better or for worse, which helps on earnings prints and hurts on investor updates. So… give it a week," sums up Keay.
Delta is down about 6% for the week.
