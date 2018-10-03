Peabody reports progress in fighting North Goonyella fire

Peabody Energy (BTU +3% ) says steps taken to stop the fire at its North Goonyella mine in Australia have "yielded visible results, with only a slight amount of what appears to be either steam or white smoke emanating at this time from only the one mine shaft."

BTU has said it expects no production from North Goonyella in Q4; the mine shipped 1.6M tons in 2016 and 2.9M tons of met coal in 2017.

The mine's future is unclear and could be out "anywhere from four months to forever," according to Seaport's Mark Levin.