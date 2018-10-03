North American Construction buys Aecon heavy construction equipment fleet

North American Construction (NOA +9.9% ) surges to a 52-week high after agreeing to acquire Aecon's (OTCPK:AEGXF) heavy construction equipment fleet and related assets for $199M.

NOA expects the deal to provide more than $220M of additional annual revenue capability which soon will be underpinned by term contracts with multiple customers.

NOA expects the deal to be immediately accretive to earnings and free cash flow, and believes FY 2019 basic EPS could exceed $1.60, subject to the transaction closing by year-end 2018.