Raytheon delivers first SeeMe satellite to DARPA

"Ground troops can't always get immediate access to the larger, military and commercial satellites," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. "These smaller, SeeMe satellites will be dedicated to soldiers, providing them with real-time images from space when they're needed most."

Using its automated missile production lines, Raytheon (RTN +0.4% ) can build large numbers of these highly reliable, small satellites quickly and affordably.

DARPA will integrate the SeeMe satellite onto a Spaceflight Industries payload that will be launched into low-earth orbit on a SpaceX rocket later this year.