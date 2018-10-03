Landec down 3% post Q1 results

Landec (LNDC -3% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 7.7% Y/Y to $124.7M. Segment revenues: Natural foods $112.05M (+8% Y/Y) and Lifecore $12.62M (+3.7% Y/).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 313 bps to 13.1% and operating margin declined by 271 bps to -0.36%.

Segment gross margins: Natural foods gross 11.9% down by 281 bps and Lifecore down by 544 bps to 23.5%.

Q1 Expenses: R&D $2.83M (+4.2% Y/Y) and SG&A $13.36M (+4.4% Y/Y).

2Q19 Guidance: Revenues $125-129M and EPS of breakeven to slightly positive net income.

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Revenues growth of 5-8%; net income from continuing operations increase of 10-20%; EPS $0.45-0.50; cash flow from operations $32-36M and Capex $45-50M.

Previously: Landec beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 2)