Wells Fargo positive on Constellation Brands

Wells Fargo stays bullish on Constellation Brands (STZ -0.1% ) after digesting the latest Nielsen data.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog says momentum continues to build for the company's newest brands to complement growth with the Mexican beer portfolio.

Herzog says the firm is "excited" about Constellation's stake in Canopy, which will be accretive as early as 2021. The debt paydown plan at Constellation is also highlighted as a positive.

Shares of STZ are rated by Wells at Outperform and assigned a price target of $270 (+26% upside potential).