NovaGold says finances healthy for pursuing Donlin project

NovaGold Resources (NG +1.6% ) says it is in “excellent financial position” to advance its Donlin gold project in Alaska, with $166M in cash on hand.

“With an additional $100M we expect to receive from Newmont in the next five years, the company should not require any new funding before making a construction decision for Donlin Gold," President and CEO Gregory Lang says as NG reports Q3 results and a summary of developments for the quarter.

NG sold its 50% stake in Galore Creek to Newmont Mining for as much as $275M during Q3, already receiving $100M in July and scheduled to receive $75M by July 2021 and $25M by July 2023, with another $25M if NEM proceeds with construction.

NG also says it now expects $23.5M in FY 2018 capex, $4.5M less than originally anticipated.