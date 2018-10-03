Trevena adds to rally, up 15%

Trevena (TRVN +15.4% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume. Shares have almost doubled since touching $1.63 on September 21.

Next week, Thursday, October 11, the FDA's Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee will review and discuss the company's marketing application seeking approval for oliceridine injection for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adult patients suitable for IV opioid therapy.

Briefing materials should be released two days prior.

Oliceridine, a G-protein-biased ligand that targets the mu opioid receptor, is designed to replace intravenous opioid analgesics. Its value proposition is comparable pain relieving efficacy to morphine while minimizing the unwanted respiratory depression, GI dysfunction (constipation), nausea and vomiting.

