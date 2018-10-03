Second-tier U.S. banks may be ripe to get back into M&A: Wells Fargo report

As the largest banks continue to increase deposit market share through organic customer acquisition, the next tier of banks is pressured to expand markets and increase assets, according to a Wells Fargo Securities report summing up a panel of industry experts held Tuesday.

The increased pressure means the second-tier banks may get back into M&A to supplement organic growth, Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw writes in a note.

A stricter regulatory environment has kept a lid on U.S. bank M&A since the financial crisis, especially on the largest banks.

There should be pent-up demand for M&A as banks emerge from regulatory investments in systems and processes. Only six deals valued at more than $2.5B have gone through since 2015 and none with a value of greater than $5.5B.

