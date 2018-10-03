Raymond James bullish on Canadian railway stocks

Raymond James sees momentum for Canadian National Railway (CNI -0.4% ) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP -0.2% ) amid improving trends and trade deal resolution.

"While trading multiples have clearly expanded in recent months, we remain broadly constructive on both CN and CP given our positive macro view and associated belief that Street estimates still lag their true potential (i.e., the stocks are less expensive than they look)," writes analyst Steve Hansen.

"Consistent with this view, we are increasing our target prices on both carriers to reflect upward revisions to our financial estimates," he adds.

RJ rates Canadian National at Outperform with a price target of C$125 and has a Strong Buy rating on Canadian Pacific with a PT of C$305.