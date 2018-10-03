France to press GE on job pledges

"I will make contact in the coming days with General Electric's (GE +0.6% ) new CEO to ask him to keep his predecessors commitments to the French state and workers," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the lower house of parliament.

GE had committed to create 1,000 net new jobs by the end of this year when it bought Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY +1.5% ) energy business, but former CEO John Flannery said in June that that target was "out of reach."

The government later raised the possibility of fines worth €50K for each job not created.