JLL to buy ValuD, bolstering its tech expertise

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL +0.1% ) agrees to acquire ValuD Consulting, a provider of IBM software integration and consulting services in the U.S. and India.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The acquisition will add 300 technology experts to its technology solutions team around the world.

"This enhanced expertise will provide clients with market-leading technology systems that enable faster, more informed real estate decisions and improved business performance," the company says.

