Baker Hughes -2% despite gaining 'significant win' with Indian contract

Baker Hughes (BHGE -2% ) shares should not be falling after the "significant win" of a contract for a deepwater project from India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp., RBC says.

"Based on our calculation for margin and EPS contribution, BHGE stock should be up ~1%," analyst Kurt Hallead writes, according to Bloomberg First Word; RBC rates BHGE at Outperform with a $40 price target.

BHGE, McDermott (MDR -0.6% ) and Larsen & Toubro were awarded the subsea contract for ONGC's largest deepwater project, the development of block DWN-98/2 in the Krishna Godavari basin.

Financial details are not provided, but RBC estimates $500M-$700M in total revenue from the project spread over a 2-3 year period.

The subsea award represents the largest single subsea contract awarded by ONGC; delivery is scheduled for 2020 for the gas system and 2021 for the oil system.