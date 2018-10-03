Key Buffett deputy to leave Berkshire's BNSF Railway in April

Matt Rose, once considered a potential successor to Warren Buffett, will step down as executive chairman of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +0.7% )(BRK.A +0.7% ) BNSF Railway in April 2019.

In his 26 years at BNSF, he's served 13 years as the company's CEO.

Berkshire Hathaway acquired BNSF in 2009.

BNSF will eliminate the chairman position once Rose leaves, and current CEO Carl Ice will hold the top position at the unit.

