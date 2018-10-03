UK services PMI declines to 53.9 in September

UK service sector slowed slightly to 53.9 compared to forecasts for a reading of 54.0, following 54.3 in the prior month.

The report indicated that higher levels of business activity were attributed to a solid increase in new work and competitive pricing strategies, but the report also noted that Brexit concerns and heightened economic uncertainty remained the main constraints on growth.

“The steady economic expansion and intensification of cost pressures will add to views that the next move in interest rates will be another hike. However, with Brexit uncertainty intensifying in recent weeks, any rise seems unlikely prior to the scheduled March 29th exit from the EU,” Williamson concluded.

Source: Investing.com