Leading Edge Materials and Graphmatech AB to develop Graphene production joint venture

Leading Edge Materials (OTCQB:LEMIF -3.7% ) announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with private Swedish company Graphmatech AB, to form a Joint Venture between the companies to produce graphene at Leading Edge Material's Woxna graphite mine.

“Woxna, one of Europe's few fully built and permitted graphite mines, is remarkably close to our research base in Uppsala. The proposed Graphmatech – Leading Edge Materials Joint Venture will construct a commercial graphite to graphene facility and provide Graphmatech with the secure, sustainable, competitively priced graphene supply we will need for our business in commercial graphene-containing products," stated Mamoun Taher, CEO and Co-Founder of Graphmatech.