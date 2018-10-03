Baker Hughes looks to bid for Petrobras production-sharing contract

Baker Hughes (BHGE -2.5% ) says it is preparing an offer for a production-sharing deal with Petrobras (PBR +3.8% ), seeking to clinch the Brazilian firm's first-ever tender for a production sharing deal with an oil services company.

Reuters reported in June that BHGE was considering a bid, while Halliburton and Schlumberger already were preparing them.

A deal would provide a way for PBR to raise production from mature fields without losing control or risking capital, by partnering with one of the world’s largest oil service providers.

The oil services companies are expected to compete in the tender by promising to boost production from the Potiguar basin’s declining Canto do Amaro field, where production began in 1986, and offering a bigger share of output to PBR.