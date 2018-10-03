Mall vacancy rates rise to highest in seven years: WSJ

While the U.S. economy thrives and consumer confidence strengthens, many lower-end malls struggle as vacancy rates rise, pushing down rents, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Q3 vacancy rates increased to 9.1%--the highest since Q3 2011--from 8.6% in Q2, according to real-estate research firm Reis.

“The retail sector is still correcting,” said Barbara Denham, senior economist with Reis.

Department-store closings from Bon-Ton Stores and Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) accounted for theQ3 vacancy rate rise.

To be sure, not all malls are faring poorly. Malls in more affluent regions with less competition still attract tenants. And higher-end malls are diversifying by adding restaurants, theaters, and other entertainment businesses.

