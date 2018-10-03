Report: Cummins near deal on truck engine collaboration with Isuzu

Cummins (CMI +1.4% ) is close to reaching a truck engine collaboration deal with Isuzu Motors which could lead to an eventual capital relationship, Nikkei Asian Review reports.

In addition to joint development of large truck engines with high environmental performance, Isuzu will propose the two companies cooperate on sales in North America and Asia, according to the report.

While large engines represent CMI's core business, Isuzu is competitive in diesel engines for small- to medium-sized trucks; CMI has a large footprint in the North American, European and Chinese markets, while Isuzu's main operations are in Japan and Southeast Asia.