Report: Four trade groups sue over California net neutrality

Four trade groups representing Internet service providers have sued to block California's new toughest-in-the-nation law regulating net neutrality, Reuters reports.

The groups represent carriers including AT&T (T +0.4% ), Verizon (VZ +0.3% ), Comcast (CMCSA -0.3% ) and Charter (CHTR -0.2% ) among others.

They're joining the Justice Dept. in suing to block the law. The DOJ sued almost immediately after the law was signed into effect Sunday by Gov. Jerry Brown.

