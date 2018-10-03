Bel acquires BCMZ Precision Engineering Limited

Bel Fuse (BELFA) acquires privately-held BCMZ Precision Engineering Limited, a UK based manufacturer of precision machined components. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“BCMZ has been a strategic supplier to Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Fibreco product line since its inception and we look forward to utilizing this ability across our broader business in the future. Bel’s acquisition of BCMZ allows the business to modernize and vertically integrate our in-house operations and further improve our supply chain management,” said Pete Bittner, President of Bel Connectivity Solutions business.