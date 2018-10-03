Harmony Gold, unions sign three-year wage deal

Harmony Gold (HMY -0.9% ) says it signed a three-year wage agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers and two other unions.

HMY says the deal includes a R700/month pay hike in the first year for the lowest-paid underground workers, a ~9% increase and nearly double the inflation rate, with similar percentage gains following in the next two years.

The NUM union last month signed a three-year wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti that will provide a 12% pay hike for entry-level underground workers.