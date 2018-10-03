GM cruising along in self-driving race

General Motors (GM +3.1% ) president Dan Ammann said during a media briefing today that the company still aims to launch a GM Cruise self-driving ride services fleet in 2019.

"The longstanding relationship we have with Honda will allow us to move very quickly in ramping up our efforts," Ammann stated on the new AV partnership with Honda (HMC -3.4% ).

GM plans to be "very selective" in taking on future investors for Cruise as the business continues attract attention.

Citi weighed in favorably on the Cruise-Honda tie-up, noting the addressable global market opportunity is large. The firm has a $57 price target on Buy-rated GM and a long-term upside potential case of +$134.

Some industry insiders have noted that Cruise's self-driving technology is ahead of comparable partnerships such as BMW-Intel, Toyota-Uber and Waymo - which could position it to grab market share for the commercial applications expected for self-driving cars.

